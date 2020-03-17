380+kilos+of+drugs+discovered+during+operations+in+the+southern+seas

Following the receipt of intelligence information to Police Narcotics Bureau the Navy deployed its Offshore Patrol Vessels and conducted a special operation in high seas.

Accordingly Sri Lanka Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessels Samudura and Sindurala have been on a mission over a period of a month as part of this mission.

Accordingly, 2 Sri Lankan fishing vessels with over 75 kilograms of substance believed to be heroin and 66 kilograms of substance believe to be ICE were intercepted in Southern seas along with 5 suspects.

During the overall operation it was able to seize 400 kg of substance believed to be heroin and 100kg of substance believed to be ICE.

This remains to be the biggest haul of narcotics seized in an operation at sea and they had been measured in kilograms worth 6 billion rupees.