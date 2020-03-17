ELECTION COMMISSION TO BEGIN WORK ON THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FROM TODAY – NOMINATIONS TO BE CALLED FROM THE 12

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issued an extraordinary gazette notification at midnight yesterday (2), indicating April 25th as the date for the parliamentary elections.

Accepting nominations for the general election will take place from the 12th to the 19th of March, according to the gazette notification issued by the President.

In accordance with the powers vested on the President by Article 70 of the Constitution and the provisions of Article 10 of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the President dissolved the 8th Parliament from midnight yesterday (2).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission stated that it will commence its affairs from today (03), since the parliament is dissolved.

Accordingly, the Election Commission is scheduled to issue several extraordinary gazette notifications and circulars today.

The Election Commission will officially announce recognized political parties, their symbols, deposits required, number of candidates for a district, district election officials and nomination centers.

At the general election held on August 17, 2015, MPs were elected to the 8th Parliament. 106 MPs were elected from the United National Front, 95 MPs from UPFA, 16 MPs from TNA and 6 MPs from JVP.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and the EPDP won 1 seat each.

According to the 19th Amendment, the term of office of Parliament is five years and the President has the power to dissolve it on completion of a term of four and a half years.

The first meeting of the 8th Parliament was held on the 1st of September 2015 and completed the four- and half-year tenure at midnight on Saturday.

The Gazette Notification issued yesterday states that the first meeting of the 9th Parliament will be held on the 14th of May.

Meanwhile, the general election will be held according to the 2019 electoral register and the Election Commission has stated that there will be over 270,000 new voters this year as compared to the 2018 voter registration list.

The number of seats in the Galle and Matara districts have decreased by one seat each in comparison to the 2014 list which was used for the 2015 general election and these two seats have been added to the Badulla and Moneragala Districts.

According to the 2014 voter list, 10 MPs have been elected from Galle and this time it has been reduced to 9 similarly the number from Matara will reduce from 8 to 7. year.

The number of seats in Badulla will increase to nine according to the 2019 voter registration list.

In addition, Colombo will be allocated 19 seats, Gampaha 18, Kalutara 10, Kandy 12 and Matale five.

Nuwara Eliya receives eight seats, Hambantota and Jaffna receives seven each and the Vanni district receives six seats.

The Election Commission stated that Batticaloa will receive 05 seats, Digamadulla 7, Trincomalee 4, Kurunegala 15, Puttalam 8, Anuradhapura 9 and Polonnaruwa 5.

11 MPs have been allocated to Ratnapura and nine to Kegalle.