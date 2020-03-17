සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

ELECTION COMMISSION TO BEGIN WORK ON THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FROM TODAY – NOMINATIONS TO BE CALLED FROM THE 12

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 7:57

ELECTION+COMMISSION+TO+BEGIN+WORK+ON+THE+GENERAL+ELECTIONS+FROM+TODAY+%E2%80%93+NOMINATIONS+TO+BE+CALLED+FROM+THE+12

ELECTION COMMISSION TO BEGIN WORK ON THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FROM TODAY – NOMINATIONS TO BE CALLED FROM THE 12

 

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issued an extraordinary gazette notification at midnight yesterday (2), indicating April 25th as the date for the parliamentary elections.

Accepting nominations for the general election will take place from the 12th  to the 19th  of March, according to the gazette notification issued by the President.

In accordance with the powers vested on the President by Article 70 of the Constitution and the provisions of Article 10 of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the President dissolved the 8th Parliament from midnight yesterday (2).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission stated that it will commence its affairs from today (03), since the parliament is dissolved.

Accordingly, the Election Commission is scheduled to issue several extraordinary gazette notifications and circulars today.

The Election Commission will officially announce recognized political parties, their symbols, deposits required, number of candidates for a district, district election officials and nomination centers.

At the general election held on August 17, 2015, MPs were elected to the 8th Parliament. 106 MPs were elected from the United National Front, 95 MPs from UPFA, 16 MPs from TNA and 6 MPs from JVP.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and the EPDP won 1 seat each.

According to the 19th Amendment, the term of office of Parliament is five years and the President has the power to dissolve it on completion of a term of four and a half years.

The first meeting of the 8th Parliament was held on the 1st of September 2015 and completed the four- and half-year tenure at midnight on Saturday.

The Gazette Notification issued yesterday states that the first meeting of the 9th Parliament will be held on the 14th of May.

 

Meanwhile, the general election will be held according to the 2019 electoral register and the Election Commission has stated that there will be over 270,000 new voters this year as compared to the 2018 voter registration list.

The number of seats in the Galle and Matara districts have decreased by one seat each in comparison to the 2014 list which was used for the 2015 general election and these two seats have been added to the Badulla and Moneragala Districts.

According to the 2014 voter list, 10 MPs have been elected from Galle and this time it has been reduced to 9 similarly the number from Matara will reduce from 8 to 7. year.

The number of seats in Badulla will increase to nine according to the 2019 voter registration list.

In addition, Colombo will be allocated 19 seats, Gampaha 18, Kalutara 10, Kandy 12 and Matale five.

Nuwara Eliya receives eight seats, Hambantota and Jaffna receives seven each and the Vanni district receives six seats.

The Election Commission stated that Batticaloa will receive 05 seats, Digamadulla 7, Trincomalee 4, Kurunegala 15, Puttalam 8, Anuradhapura 9 and Polonnaruwa 5.

11 MPs have been allocated to Ratnapura and nine to Kegalle.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.