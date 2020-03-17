O+Level+results+at+the+end+of+this+month

The Examinations Department said it is making arrangements to issue results of the Ordinary Level Examination at the end of this month.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha said that, when issuing the GCE O Level results this time there will be no announcements of students who achieved first place in districts and overall in the island.

The GCE O level examination 2019 was held in 4,987 centers across the island and 717, 008 candidates sat for it.

Meanwhile, the period for accepting applications for the Advanced Level Examination has been extended until 9.

Accepting of applications was due to be concluded yesterday.