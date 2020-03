A video footage showing a drunkard inconveniencing a foreign couple during the cricket match held with West Indies has gone viral through social media.



According the footage, the foreign couple is severely inconvenienced by the overtures of the drunkard, and sadly no spectator had tried to intervene.

When inquired about the incident from Tourism and aviation minister Prasanna Ranatunga, the minister said that the relevant authorities had already been informed to probe the incident fully.