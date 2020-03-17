Increase+in+hot+weather

Astronomer Anura C. Perera says that the hot weather affecting island could increase further in the first few weeks of April.

He said that the reason was because the sun would be getting closer to the earth.

He further said that during this period there could be an increase in the sunlight as well.

Meanwhile, with the current weather, 39,364 persons from 57, 492 families have been affected.

Due to salts being mixed with drinking water, 12,728 persons from 50,452 families are also suffering, the Disaster Management Center said.