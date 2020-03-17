COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS INCREASE TO 52 IN ITALY – REPORTED CASES OVER 2,000

The death toll from COVID-19 in Italy jumped to 52 from 34 as reprted the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe's worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

The increase in deaths was the highest number since the outbreak surfaced 10 days ago in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Lombardy, around Italy's financial capital Milan, is by far teh worst affected, with 38 casualties.

China reported 125 new virus cases, marking the lowest number of new daily infections reproted in six weeks.

There were also 31 more deaths, the National Health Commission reported - all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died of the illness.