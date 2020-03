The Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association says that there is a trend to sell low quality spices with the festive season approaching, including chillies and other products related to spices which are unsuitable for human consumption.

The association secretary, Mahinda Balasuriya said that incidents were reported from Matara, Colombo, Gampaha and Kurunegala districts where seeds of corn and low quality chillies had been used in manufacturing chillie powder.