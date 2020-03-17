SAUDI+ARABIA+REPORTS+FIRST+CORONAVIRUS+INFECTED+PERSON+

Saudi Arabia has announced that it has found a coronavirus infected person, this is the first reported incident from Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said that a Saudi Arabian who came from Iran via Bahrain has been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Iran has the highest number of coronavirus deaths, outside of China, which is 66.

The first coronavirus infected person in Saudi Arabia was found in spite of the ban on foreigners from countries with reported coronavirus infection from visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Madinah.