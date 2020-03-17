20+students+from+a+leading+Colombo+school+who+attempted+to+forcibly+enter+girl+schools+taken+into+custody

20 students who attempted to forcibly enter two girls’ schools in Colombo have been taken into police custody.

The students who made the attempt are from a leading school in the city.

They are currently held up at the Colpetty police station.

The Education Ministry has already released a code of conduct to be followed by the students during big matches.

Under such instructions, students have been asked not to misbehave thereby defaming their school names, forcibly entering girls’ schools and displaying offensive words on placards during their parades.

The Education Ministry has further advised the students not to beg money from the public and jeering the pedestrians as well.