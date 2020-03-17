PRIME+MINISTER+NARENDRA+MODI+TO+GIVE+UP+SOCIAL+MEDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted a message on his Facebook stating “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube”. He has not given any reason for this position but has left a note stating that he will keep everybody posted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube.According to Indian news agencies the Prime Minister, has not held a single press conference since taking office in 2014, and has continually prided himself on communicating directly with his supporters via social media.His announcement on Monday amassed over 198,705 responses for likes/sad, 57,324 comments and 12,403 shares on face book and according to reports his twitter message had 65,000 likes, 42,000 replies and 22,000 retweets within the first hour triggering intense speculation.In recent weeks, social media has come under intense scrutiny in India over hate speeches and incendiary remarks fanning violence over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Rahul Gandhi former President of the Indian National Congress replied the PM Modi’s tweet by stating “Give up hatred, not Social Media Accounts”