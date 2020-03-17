Four+year+old+girl+dead+in+an+accident

A four year old girl was killed in an accident that took place opposite a housing complex in Chunnakam – Jaffna.

Police said this girl who was crossing the road, was knocked down by a van which was driving towards the housing complex from a side lane when the accident occurred yesterday.

The child who sustained severe injuries was admitted to the Telippalai hospital and subsequently transferred to the Jaffna General Hospital for further treatment.

Police said the child succumbed to her injuries there.