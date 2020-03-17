PASSENGERS+OF+LUXURY+SHIPS+WILL+NOT+BE+ALLOWED+TO+ENTER+THE+ISLAND

Due to the risk of corona virus, passengers of luxury cruise ships arriving in Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter the country immediate effect.

The Ministry of Health stated that the Director General of Health Services has instructed the relevant authorities in this regard.

A number of luxury cruise ships arrived at the Port of Colombo in recent years.

The risk of coronavirus in Southeast Asia continues to increase.

It is customary for passengers on luxury cruise ships to arrive at the port of Colombo and enter the country for two or three days.

They are said to visit the country for short trips to tourist areas such as Kandy, Dambulla and Galle.

However, health authorities believe that the increased risk of coronavirus outbreaks in foreign countries outside China poses a risk in allowing these tourist to enter the country.