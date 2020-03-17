MERAPI+VOLCANO+ERUPTS+AGAIN+IN+INDONESIA

Indonesia's Merapi volcano has started to erupt again this morning, according to officials.

The ash and smoke coming out of the volcano is stretching for a height of around 6 kilometers.

The Indonesian Geological Disaster Agency has warned that the area is dangerous for air travel.

The Merapi volcano last erupted on February 13th, and is the 3rd eruption since 2018.

It is said that ash has fallen about 10 kilometers from the volcano, the and people living close to 3 kilometres have been asked to leave.