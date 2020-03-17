THOUGHTS OF THE WOMAN WHO IS THE FIRST SRI LANKAN TO CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS, IN ITALY (VIDEO)

The first Sri Lankan infected with Covid -19 or Coronavirus, was reported from Italy.

A 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman living in Brescia, Italy, has contracted the virus, which was confirmed by the Sri Lankan consulate in Milano.

She is a resident of Horana, and has been living in Italy with her husband for the last 10 years.

An Italian woman who took care of this Sri Lankan woman was first infected with the virus and she had contracted coronavirus subsequently.

There is a video circulating on social media claiming to be the Sri Lankan woman in Italy who is infected with coronavirus.



