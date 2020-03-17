Sri+Lankan+woman+in+Italy+contracted+Coronavirus

Sri Lankan Consul General’s office in Milan stated that it is getting constant feedback about the Sri Lankan woman who has contracted coronavirus in Italy.



The patient has been identified as 46 years old Kumuduni Maputugala of Pokunuvita in Horana.



She has gone to Italy with her husband 10 years ago.



Maputugala has been a caregiver to an 89 year old female Italian of Brashia, a suburb of coronavirus hit Lumbarda and Venito.



The 89 years old Italian and her grandson reported to have contracted the virus last Saturday.



Sri Lankan Consul General in Milan Prabhashini Ponnamperuma said that the Sri Lankan caregiver also contracted the virus later.



The death toll from COVID-19 in Italy jumped to 52 from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe's worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.



The increase in deaths was the largest since the outbreak surfaced 10 days ago in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.



Lombardy, around Italy's financial capital Milan, is by far with hardest hit, with 38 casualties.



China reported 125 new virus cases, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.



In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.



Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died of the illness.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared "war" against the coronavirus, placing all government agencies on a 24-hour emergency footing as the country's total cases - the largest in the world outside China - approached 5,000.



South Korea confirmed 600 new cases today and three more deaths, taking the toll to 34.



