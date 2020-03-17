සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lankan woman in Italy contracted Coronavirus

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 13:20

Sri+Lankan+woman+in+Italy+contracted+Coronavirus
Sri Lankan Consul General’s office in Milan stated that it is getting constant feedback about the Sri Lankan woman who has contracted coronavirus in Italy.

The patient has been identified as 46 years old Kumuduni Maputugala of Pokunuvita in Horana.

She has gone to Italy with her husband 10 years ago.

Maputugala has been a caregiver to an 89 year old female Italian of Brashia, a suburb of coronavirus hit Lumbarda and Venito.

The 89 years old Italian and her grandson reported to have contracted the virus last Saturday.

Sri Lankan Consul General in Milan Prabhashini Ponnamperuma said that the Sri Lankan caregiver also contracted the virus later.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Italy jumped to 52 from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe's worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

The increase in deaths was the largest since the outbreak surfaced 10 days ago in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Lombardy, around Italy's financial capital Milan, is by far with hardest hit, with 38 casualties.

China reported 125 new virus cases, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died of the illness.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared "war" against the coronavirus, placing all government agencies on a 24-hour emergency footing as the country's total cases - the largest in the world outside China - approached 5,000.

South Korea confirmed 600 new cases today and three more deaths, taking the toll to 34.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.