E.T.I.+DEPOSITORS+CONTINUE+THE+SATHYAGRAHA+FOR+THE+8TH+DAY

E.T.I. depositor’s protection association is protesting in front of the ETI finance company located at Ward Place, Borella.

Recently they were engaged in a protest blocking the Borella - Ward Place road and the police took into custody several equipment used in blocking the road.

However, the President of the E.T.I. depositor’s protection association Anusha Jayanthi states that it has been over two years since the depositors' money has been defrauded and they have not been provided a reasonable solution.