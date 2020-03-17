Election law is in force effective today - Commissioner meets the Chief Prelates.

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the Election Law is in force in the country since the President has already dissolved parliament and called a General election.



Mahinda Deshapriya paid a courtesy call on the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapter Chief Prelates in Kandy this morning.



President Gotabaya Raajapakse issued the Extraordinary Gazette notification to dissolve Parliament from midnight yesterday, in accordance with the powers vested on the President by the Constitution.



According to the Gazette notification, the General Election is to be held on April 25TH and the new Parliament is to meet on May 14th.



The respective Returning Officers will accept nominations for the General Election from March 12th, 2020 till 12 noon on March 19th.



Meanwhile, Election Commission’s senior official stated that three Gazettes, announcing the calling of nominations, depositing of bonds, the number of parliamentarians to be elected for each district and naming the district returning officers will be issued midnight today.



In addition, another gazette to give the opportunity for the displaced persons to register for the election will be issued midnight today.