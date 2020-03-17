සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Election law is in force effective today - Commissioner meets the Chief Prelates.

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 13:19

Election+law+is+in+force+effective+today+-+Commissioner+meets+the+Chief+Prelates.
Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the Election Law is in force in the country since the President has already dissolved parliament and called a General election.

Mahinda Deshapriya paid a courtesy call on the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapter Chief Prelates in Kandy this morning.

President Gotabaya Raajapakse issued the Extraordinary Gazette notification to dissolve Parliament from midnight yesterday, in accordance with the powers vested on the President by the Constitution.

According to the Gazette notification, the General Election is to be held on April 25TH and the new Parliament is to meet on May 14th.

The respective Returning Officers will accept nominations for the General Election from March 12th, 2020 till 12 noon on March 19th.

Meanwhile, Election Commission’s senior official stated that three Gazettes, announcing the calling of nominations, depositing of bonds, the number of parliamentarians to be elected for each district and naming the district returning officers will be issued midnight today.

In addition, another gazette to give the opportunity for the displaced persons to register for the election will be issued midnight today.
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.