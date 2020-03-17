Adverse+effects+to+the+garment+industry+due+to+coronavirus

The Sri Lanka Apparel Exporters Federation states that the spread of coronavirus in Italy and other European countries is adversely affecting the garment industry in Sri Lanka.

Coronavirus has already impacted Sri Lanka's apparel industry, since it is difficult to obtain raw materials from China.

The federation further states that the spread of the virus to European countries could also result in a drop of 20 to 30 percent of orders for Sri Lanka's garments from June.

Italy is the third largest apparel market for Sri Lanka, apart from the United States and the United Kingdom. In 2018, the United States imported Sri Lanka's apparel valued at US $ 2.2 billion, the United Kingdom US $ 737 million and Italy US $ 463.

Sri Lanka's apparel exports share stood at US $ 5.9 billion from the countries total export earnings of US $ 11.9 billion for 2019.