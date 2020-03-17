Sri+Lankans+in+South+Korea+are+safe

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Seoul, Dr. J U Mendis, states that there is no harm to Sri Lankans in South Korea, the nation that has the highest number of coronavirus cases reproted apart from China, which stood at 4,812.

In response to a query from the Hiru news team, he said that Sri Lankans should not be unduly worried since they could rely on the high level of health services availble in the country.

Only 1,600 of South Korea's coronavirus patients are treated in hospitals while more than 3200 patients are isolated in their homes and provided treatment.

President Moon Jae-in declared a state of war against the coronavirus and said that all government agencies should work to eradicate the virus.

Major sports and music programs have also been cancelled and the school holidays have been extended by a further three weeks across the country.

The first Sri Lankan coronavirus virus patient was reported from Italy, and the pope, who showed some symptoms during a church service on Wednesday morning, has also been tested for coronavirus.

It has been revealed that the Holy Father has not been infected with the virus.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has risen to 52 and the number of infected people to 2036.