One person was killed and two others injured following a shooting incident in the Dambethalawa area in Kambiyaramaduwa, Middeniy this afternoon.

A hospital spokesperson said that he was admitted to the Embilipitiya Hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting had occurred when the 36-year-old was attending a funeral in the area.

Police stated that an investigation is underway to find those involved.