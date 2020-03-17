WHAT'S HAPPENING IN FOUR PROVINCES AND TWO DISTRICTS TOMORROW - THE PEOPLE WHO SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT

Extreme warm weather in four provinces and two districts tomorrow

The Meteorology department forecasts that there will be extreme warm weather in the North Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces as well as Mannar and Moneragala districts.

The Department announced that the people in the respective areas should drink adequate water and abstain from excessive physical activity in accordance with the prior awareness made by the health authorities.

The department further states that both the elderly and the sick, as well as young children, should be extremely careful.