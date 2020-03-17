Warrant+issued+on+former+Chairman+of+the+Kolonnawa+Urban+Council

Colombo High Court today issued warrants on Ravindra Udayashantha Dodampegama, the former chairman of the Kolonnawa Urban Council.

This was pertaining to a case filed by the Attorney General against the former Chief Minister of the Western Province, Prasanna Ranatunga, his wife and another businessman on 15 charges including a charge of fraudulently obtaining money from an individual promising to provide a land.

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tillekeratne issued the warrant since he failed to appear in court to provide witness today and on the previous occasion.