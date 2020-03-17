Weekend+courses+resume+at+Kelaniya+University

The management of the University of Kelaniya stated that the weekend courses offered by the University will resume on the 7th.

According to the Senior Lecturer of the Communication and Media Unit of the University of Kelaniya, Senior Lecturer Wijayananda Rupasinghe, the Post Graduate Degree, Diploma and Certificate Courses and all relevant examinations will be held from that day onwards as usual.

The University of Kelaniya was temporarily closed following the forcible removal of CCTV cameras by a group of students.