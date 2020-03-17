TWO+VOICE+CLIPS+OF+RANJAN+SENT+TO+PRESIDENTIAL+COMMISSION+PROBING+POLITICAL+VICTIMIZATION

Rear Admiral DKP Dassanayake produced two voice clips of telephone conversations to the Presidential Commission that is probing political revenge on individuals.

The telephone conversations were made among SSP Shani Abeysekera, IP Nishantha Silva and MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

Rear admiral Dassanayake, who has been named as a suspect in the case regarding the abduction of 11 youth, appeared before the Presidential Commission today for a third day.

The lawyers appearing for the suspects informed the commission that ASP BS Tissera would not appear before the Commission today.

The lawyer also informed the court that Nishantha Silva is not available at his home and that he can inform the Swiss Embassy to hand him over to the authorities of this country.



