President+orders+fertilizer+to+be+provided+without+shortage+

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday directed officials to ensure the supply of the required amount of fertilizer for the Yala season without delay.

The fertilizer stocks are due to arrive in the island within the coming weeks.

The President instructed to design a proper procedure to swiftly distribute fertilizer among all the farmers, stressing that farmers should not be inconvenienced for any reason.

These directives were issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a review of the process of importation and distribution of fertilizer.

The discussion took place at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

Issues pertaining to the import of fertilizer were discussed in-depth and the President advised to obtain the preliminary inspection reports on the quality of fertilizer within 10 days prior to distribution.