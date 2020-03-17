NO BHIKKHU CANDIDATES, ASGIRI CHAPTER REQUESTS,

The Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandhanaya officially informed the Election Commission today it would contest the forthcoming General Election under the symbol of the flower bud of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Political parties that expect to contest an election should do so within 7 days of the the election being called.

The decision was informed to the Election Commission by SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam.



Meanwhile, the chief prelates have requested the Bhikkhu not to allow their places of worship for politicians to hold election campaigns.

They also requested the main political parties not to field Bhikkhus as their election candidates in forthcoming elections.



