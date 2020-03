Sajith Premadasa who was the Leader of the Opposition stepped out of his duties today.

This post of Leader of the Opposition is dissolved after the Gazette Notification of dissolution of Parliament was issued last night.

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today officially handed over the vehicles and other equipment given to him for the Opposition Leader's Office.

Meanwhile the Ranil fraction and the Sajith fraction members expressed their views on the crisis of the UNP.