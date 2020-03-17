Public+assistance+requested+to+apprehend+the+abuser+of+the+little+girl+in+the+video

The Criminal Investigations Department is requesting the assistance of the public to apprehend the abuser of the young girl in the video clip that is being circulated on social media.

The Department requests the public to report to the CID as soon as possible any information about the little girl in the video.

A video depicting a girl around six-years being sexually abused has been circulating on social media in the recent past.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into the complaint lodged with the police and are currently taking steps to establish the identity of the child in order to arrest the abuser.

Since the photograph of the girl cannot be publicised the department is requesting any person who has information regarding the girl in the video, to inform the CID on 077-7878414 and 071-8264024.

In the meantime, a group of representatives of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya visited the National Child Protection Department and handed over a letter regarding the incident of the girl.

A well-known businessman who is a suspect regarding the incident had been informed to provide a statement to the National Child Protection Authority today. However, he had not come to provide the statement.

As a result, the OIC of the Police Unit of the National Child Protection Authority has issued a directive to the businessman to appear before the authority tomorrow in accordance with the powers vested under Section 109 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.