සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UNP Working Committee reconvenes today; Maddumabandara tells Elections Commission they would contest from Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 8:03

UNP+Working+Committee+reconvenes+today%3B+Maddumabandara+tells+Elections+Commission+they+would+contest+from+Samagi+Jana+Balawegaya

A special UNP working committee meeting will be held this afternoon.

This meeting will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters under party leader Ranil wickremesinghe.

On this occasion discussion is scheduled to be held regarding the upcoming general election.

It was reported that at the  UNP working committee meeting held last Sunday it had been decided by the majority to contest the general election under the elephant symbol and that a faction including opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had opposed it.

However the opposition leader’s office issuing a communique had said that the above working committee meeting had ended without a consensus on the symbol of contesting at the general election.

The communication stated that while there is no truth in the publicity certain groups give saying that the symbol of elephant had been approved for the new alliance, such publicity is totally rejected.

Meanwhile,  Samagi Jana Balavegaya General Secretary, former MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara informed the elections commission last afternoon that their Alliance intends to contest at the general election.

This information to the elections commission has been conveyed through a letter which has the emblem of a telephone and signed by the former MP.

Similarly the general secretary has mentioned further that the samagi jana balavegaya nomination board would meet today.

 

 

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.