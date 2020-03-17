UNP Working Committee reconvenes today; Maddumabandara tells Elections Commission they would contest from Samagi Jana Balawegaya

A special UNP working committee meeting will be held this afternoon.

This meeting will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters under party leader Ranil wickremesinghe.

On this occasion discussion is scheduled to be held regarding the upcoming general election.

It was reported that at the UNP working committee meeting held last Sunday it had been decided by the majority to contest the general election under the elephant symbol and that a faction including opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had opposed it.

However the opposition leader’s office issuing a communique had said that the above working committee meeting had ended without a consensus on the symbol of contesting at the general election.

The communication stated that while there is no truth in the publicity certain groups give saying that the symbol of elephant had been approved for the new alliance, such publicity is totally rejected.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balavegaya General Secretary, former MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara informed the elections commission last afternoon that their Alliance intends to contest at the general election.

This information to the elections commission has been conveyed through a letter which has the emblem of a telephone and signed by the former MP.

Similarly the general secretary has mentioned further that the samagi jana balavegaya nomination board would meet today.