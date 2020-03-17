Heat Index at extreme caution level in some areas; public advised to drink more water

The MET Department has warned that temperatures are likely to increase today up to ‘extreme caution’ levels warning that heat cramps and exhaustion are possible while continuous activity under the sun could result in heat strokes.

In an advisory released yesterday, the department warned that the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level at some places in North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces and in Mannar and Monaragala Districts.

Accordingly ‘extreme caution’ refers to temperature between 37 and 41 degrees Celsius.

The department requests the general public to stay hydrated and for those working outdoors to take frequent breaks in the shade.

The department warns against leaving children unattended outdoors and in vehicles.

The general public is requested to limit strenuous activities and to wear lightweight and white or light colored clothing.