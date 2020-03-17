Checking+of+reserved+train+tickets+with+identification+documents+to+commence+from+today

The Railway Department stated that the inspection of the tickets reserved for the train service will commence from today.

Only a ticket holder with a national identity card or passport number indicated can travel in a reserved seat as per departmental provisions. Therefore, it is necessary for the passenger to check whether the National Identity Card or Passport number of the ticket is correctly indicated on the ticket.

Children who are under 18 years of age with no identity cards will be accepted with the Parent Identity Card.

The Department of Railways announced that it will inspect the existing tickets and compare them with the identity from today.

The Railway Department further stated that it would not be responsible for any inconveniences caused due to any discrepancies.