Ratnapura - Embilipitiya main road blocked due to a protest

The Ratnapura-Embilipitiya main road has been blocked from Godakawela due to a protest.
This was due to parents of the Rahula National School in Godakawela protesting against the removal of the principal.
Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 13:30
