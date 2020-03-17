A van that was parked near a road suddenly catches fire

A van that was parked near a road in the Suwinithagama area in Badulla has caught fire this morning (4).

Badulla police stated that the van was completely burnt due to the fire.

The owner of the van has stated that the van had been parked on the side of a by-road adjacent to his home due to an almsgiving.

Following the news of the incident, the fire brigade of the Badulla Municipal Council arrived controlled the fire, but the van was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the Badulla police are conducting further investigations.



