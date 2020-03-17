සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

World's 1st Coronavirus Vaccine Is Ready for Human Testing

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 11:14

The Wuhan Coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire not just in China, but also several parts of the globe.

Yesterday we reported the first Sri Lankan who had contracted the disease in Italy.  The infections have spread over 80,000 people and taken the lives of more than 3,000 people.

According to foreign media reports,  ‘MODERNA’ has announced that it has finally developed a coronavirus vaccine that will soon be ready for human testing.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, the vaccine has already been provided to the US governments at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda.

It has been reported that there are two doses to the vaccine, and the twin doses are designed for an adult to be safe against infection.

The fear for contracting the COVID-19 has resulted in major global events being cancelled with various participants hesitant to step out of their countries. And this fear also surrounds the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Looking at the pace in which the research is moving a final product for human trial could be ready as early as July this year. The research for the vaccine is moving at an unprecedented speed.
