Sajith boycotts UNP working committee meeting; Decision on Akila's resignation to be decided today

The Sajith Premadasa faction has decided to boycott the UNP central working committee meeting to be held today.

It is reported that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sent SMS to all of his party representatives not to participate in the meeting.

Earlier, Sajith Premadasa had informed his group to participate in the UNP central working committee meeting but the decision was changed this morning.

The UNP Working committee meeting is scheduled today at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to withdraw from the nomination board and proposed Karu Jayasuriya lead the election campaign.

Political sources stated that both factions are currently discussing the matter.

However, Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Sajith Premadasa informed the Election Commission yesterday that it would contest the forthcoming General Election.

Meanwhile, UNP sources stated that a proposal for its current General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to resign from his post will be made to the working committee meeting today.

A meeting among several UNP stalwarts led by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is held at Sirikotha at this moment.

In addition, sources close to Sajith Premadasa faction stated that its leader has also summoned some of his party stalwarts for a meeting.