VEGA EVX unveiled in Geneva

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 12:59

Vega Innovations a team of professional sri Lankans have designed and produced a fully electric car that is powerful, lighter and faster.

This is a fully electric, two-seater super car, with a handmade carbon fibre body powered by a dual motor, all-wheel-drive drivetrain.

All the automotive electronics, including the liquid cooled motor controllers and Li-ion battery pack is designed and manufactured in-house, showcasing some of the most advanced technologies in the EV super car space.

Back in 2015, BBC published an article on an electric supercar that would come from Sri Lanka. Produced by Vega Innovations, it was to be called Vega and have 900 hp.

Today in 2020, the company unveiled its flagship VEGE EVX, at the location of the Geneva 2020 Motorshow.

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled after the Swiss government banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more on Friday due to concerns over the coronavirus. The ban is effective immediately and runs at least until March 15th. The 90th edition of show was scheduled to start this week on the 5th.

The director of Vega Innovations, Beshan Kulapala has been quoted by several reports stating “Getting people to believe that a complex engineering project like a supercar can come from Sri Lanka is a huge challenge for us.

This country produces some of the best engineers in the world, but in the past we’ve been afraid to commit to innovative product development for fear of losing, or being ridiculed.”

Beshan speaking to the unveiling video states that the Vega EVX is built with sustainable material and could reach 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, weighs 1900 kilos, with a power of 804 hp and 760 Nm, built with carbon fibre and space frame chassis.

According to their website, Vega Innovations is an electric vehicle (EV) automobile manufacture of electric super cars, based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Vega also designs and manufactures EV components such as high performance inverters, drivetrains and battery packs as well as provide EV research and development (R&D) services to clients worldwide.

Founded in 2013 December by Dr. Harsha Subasinghe CEO of CodeGen International and Dr Beshan Kulapala, with a vision of building high performance, cost effective, sustainable technologies to disrupt the EV market. On its six year journey, Vega has developed South Asia’s first electric super car, Vega EVX.

