Graduate+Teacher+Trainees+appointments+are+in+a+crisis

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the Public Administration Ministry has been informed to suspend the letters of appointment to the Graduate Teacher trainees for two months.

In addition, the commission stated that no new political party would be registered until the General Election is over. Accordingly, registration of 154 new political parties will be delayed. However, the already registered 70 political parties are permitted to change their names and symbols although an election has been called.

At the same time, district returning officers, deputy election commissioners and assistant election commissioners have been summoned to Colombo to discuss the details with regard to the general election.