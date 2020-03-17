සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The first cabinet meeting after the dissolution of parliament

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 18:42

The first Cabinet meeting held after the dissolution of Parliament was held at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting commenced at 10.30 am under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

It is reported that more attention will be paid to maintaining the services during the election season, the upcoming festive season and the general election.

Also, since IGP Pujith Jayasundara, who has been sent on compulsory leave, is due to retire on the 14, the discussion would focus on the new IGP.

Senior DIG Chandana Wickremaratne is currently serving as acting IGP and it is up to the Constitutional Council to decide whether a permanent IGP will be appointed or whether Chandana Wickremaratne will continue to be acting IGP until such appointment is made.

Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne is the most senior while interdicted Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe, Senior DIGs  Jagath Abeysiri Gunawardene, Nandana Munasinghe, Frank Fernando, Ravi Wijegunawardena, Roshan Fernando, Nilantha Jayawardena, Lalith Pathinayake, Padmasiri Munasinghe, Rohan Silva and Deshabandu Tennakoon are amongst the senior.

Nominations given by the Cabinet for the post of Inspector General of Police will be submitted to the President after the 14, when the position is vacant, and three names recommended by the President will be referred to the Constitutional Council.

Thereafter a final decision on who will be appointed to the post of IGP will be taken by the Constitutional Council on the recommendation of the President.

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawala stated that the there is no hindrance for the constitutional Council to meet when the parliament is dissolved.

However, he added that the due date for the Constitutional Council has not yet been announced

