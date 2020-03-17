Letter from Chinese President's wife to a girls' school in Colombo

The wife of Chinese President Xi Jin Ping, has sent a special letter to the Deva Baalika Vidyalaya in Colombo.

50 students of the College's Art Association had recently painted standing in solidarity with China who has been impacted by the Coronavirus.

The Principal of Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Pradeepa Samarasinghe said that the artwork was intended to enhance the friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese President's wife has sent a thank you letter to the school for encouraging China in times of personal hardship, and a delegation from the Chinese embassy has arrived at the school on behalf of this gesture.

In the meantime, it is reported that W.A. Kumuduni, who was hospitalized in Italy with Coronavirus infection, is now recovering.

Speaking to the Hiru news team she said that doctors are providing her the necessary treatment and she is desirous of coming to Sri Lanka to seek indigenous medicine to cure the condition.

A total of 3,198 people have died due to the virus called Covid- 19.



It is reported that another 93,158 people have contracted the virus.

A total of 79 people have died in Italy and 28 deaths have been reported from South Korea.

In addition, 77 deaths have been reported from Iran according to the latest international news reports.

The death toll from the virus has risen to nine in the United States.



There were 122 patients in USA.

The World Bank has decided to provide US $ 12 billion in aid to countries affected by the new coronavirus.

Most of this aid is intended to be provided to developing countries.



The money will be provided to purchase medical equipment and drugs required to control the virus.