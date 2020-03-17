Patali+Champika+granted+permission+to+travel+abroad

Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjani Silva today granted permission for former Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka to travel abroad between April 26 to May 12.

The court granted him permission to travel abroad for a period of two weeks on a bond of one million rupees, issuing an order to his request submitted to court seeking permission to travel abroad.

The Attorney General did not object to the ex-MP's request to go abroad, and the case relating to a road accident in Rajagiriya, for which he was issued a ban on traveling overseas, will be taken up again on May 13.