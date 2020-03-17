'Hiru Govi Sangramaya' the dawn of the golden harvest at Borogolla fields in Haagama

The second phase of the 'Hiru Govi Sangramaya' commenced this morning at the Borogolla fields in Haagama, Walapane in the Nuwara Eliya District.



The purpose is to usher the nation to a ‘Perakum’ era with the energetic youth passionate to rise above with national pride by cultivating barren paddy fields.

This was conducted with the partnership of a large number of youth organizations and villagers.

Join with the Hiru through the village youth organization to cultivate the barren paddy fields in your area in a journey of leadership, contribution and national pride as you sustain the country in rice.

To join hands with the 'Hiru Govi Sangramaya' , please send us a letter to the following address.