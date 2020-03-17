ATMs are secure - News circulating about ATM security is not true

A statement issued by Lanka Clear, the national payment network that functions under the guidance and supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), states that the publicity generated about the safety of ATMs are completely false.

It also states that false rumours have been circulating about the security of ATMs in certain banks.

Lanka Clear, which operates the country's national payment system, says the country's ATM system is on a highly secure system.

They further state that all ATMs in the country are safe and that all banks and financial institutions have informed that that there is no problem in using the ATMs.

The Computer Society of Sri Lanka (CSSL) the only recognised apex body for local IT professionals has also issued a statement saying that there are numerous inquiries on recently published articles by certain groups claiming to be professionals, which are misleading and distorted. This is detrimental to the general public who avail themselves of services offered on ICT platforms.

The Computer Society of Sri Lanka (CSSL), in its announcement, urges the public not to be misled by such false information and to verify the authenticity of parties that are spreading such information.