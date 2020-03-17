AIRBUS+DEAL+SUSPECTS+KAPILA+CHANDRASENA+AND+WIFE+GRANTED+BAIL

Former CEO of Sri Lankan Airline Kapila Chandrasena and wife Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake were granted bail today.

The couple was released on 2 million rupees cash bail and 20 million rupees surety bails each by Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake.

The suspects were also ordered to report to the CID on the last Sunday of each month.

Chandrasena and Wijenayake were arrested on February 6th in connection with the Sri Lankan Airline Airbus deal, accepting a bribe of 2 million US dollars and committing money laundering.