FIRST CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CENTRE AT HANDALA - RESIDENTS PROTEST

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 17:09

The Leprosy hospital at Handala has been converted to the first quarantine centre for coronavirus patients in this country.

Accordingly, the passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea and Italy will be quarantined for 14 days at this hospital.

Speaking to the media, Health Service Director-General Dr Anil Jasinghe said that Sri Lanka Army will extend its full assistance in this regard.

However, residents of religious leaders of Handala have objected the government’s decision to establish coronavirus quarantine at Leprosy hospital at Handala.

