Bank notes could transmit Coronavirus - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that using paperless technology instead of cash as banknotes could be spreading coronavirus according to foreign media reports.

According to WHO officials, the infectious COVID-19 virus could be carried on the surface of banknotes for several days.

A WHO spokesperson stated that contactless payments could be used to stop the spread of the disease and the washing of hands after handling cash.

Banks in China and Korea has reportedly begun disinfecting and isolating used banknotes to curb the spread of the virus.

The Central Bank of China informed that Ultraviolet light or high temperature is being used to disinfect and sterilize banknotes, before the cash is sealed and stored for up to 14 days before being recirculated.













