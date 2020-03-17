OVERSEAS TRAVEL BAN FOR 12 INCLUDING RAVI KARUNANAYAKE AND ARJUN ALOYSIUS, THE DECISION ON ISSUING ARREST WARRANTS ON FRIDAY

The Fort Magistrate issued an order today banning 12 respondents of the Central Bank Bond scam including former MP Ravi Karunanayake, Perpetual Treasuries owner Arjun Aloysius and his CEO Kasun Palisena.



The Attorney General instructed the Acting IGP yesterday to obtain warrants on the 12 suspects and to arrest them for conspiracy of the bond auction, criminal misappropriation, fraud and related market manipulation.



Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake stated today that the decision to issue arrest warrants on the 12 respondents would be announced this Friday.



The following have been named as the respondents of the Central Bank Bond scam:



Perpetual Treasuries Limited,



Ravi Karunanayake,



Arjuna Mahendran



Arjun Aloysius



Kasun Palisena



Geoffrey Aloysius



Ranjan Hulugalle,



Mutturaja Surendran



Ajan Gardiau Punchiheva



Buddhika Sarathchandra



Sangarapillai Padumanathan



Indika Samankumara



