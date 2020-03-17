Gem+businessman+Priyanga+before+the+Child+Protection+Authority

Gem businessman Priyanga Pushpakumara today provided a statement to the National Child Protection Authority regarding the video circulating on social media of a little girl being abused.

This was is in accordance with the directive given to appear before the Authority.

However, when we inquired from the OIC of the National Child Protection Authority's police unit yesterday, he confirmed that the gem merchant had not been present even though he had been asked to come to the authority.

The Hiru news team attempted on several times to contact the Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority and the OIC of the Police Unit to inquire into the investigations that took place today, but the attempt was not successful.

Various stakeholders had previously accused this popular gem businessman regarding the sexual abuse incident of a little six-year-old girl.

Currently, the Criminal Investigation Department is also carrying out an investigation into the incident.