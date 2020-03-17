Italy+closes+schools+as+COVID-19+death+toll+hits+107

The Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry has named the Hendala Leprosy hospital as the Quarantine Centre for Sri Lankans arriving from COVID-19 hit South Korea, Italy and Iran.

A Health Ministry spokesperson said the decision had been taken by the National Action Committee on COVID-19.

All passengers arriving from the three affected countries will be subject to a compulsory 14 day quarantine period.

The Army will fully support the second new Quarantine Centre at Hendala Hospital.

Meanwhile, China reported 31 more deaths from COVID-19, taking its overall number past 3,000.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,012 as of the end of Wednesday.

Italy closed all schools and universities until March 15th as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus hit 107.

South Korea reported an additional 516 cases of coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total to 5,328 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, the largest outbreak outside of mainland China.