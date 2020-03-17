BIMSTEC+Summit+2020+to+be+held+in+Sri+Lanka

President Gotabhaya Rajapakse officially notified M. Sahidul Islam, the Secretary General of BIMSTEC that Sri Lanka would be hosting the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation Summit also known as the ‘BIMSTEC Summit’

This was when the Secretary General met the President at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

Sri Lanka will be chairing BIMSTEC, from 2018-2020 and the summit will be held in September this year.

The president’s media unit stated that the BIMSTEC Charter has been finalized at the BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting which was held in Sri Lanka from 1-3 March.

The main objective of BIMSTEC with the membership of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka is to establish Technical and Economic Cooperation in South Asian and Southeast Asian Countries in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the main challenge Sri Lanka is facing today is achieving rapid economic development.



This was during a discussion with ICT representatives at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday