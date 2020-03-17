If there is a strange taste in your tea in Colombo - Inform 0112676161

The Central Food Control Unit of the Colombo Municipal Council has advised the public to immediately report if they have problems with the taste of the tea consumed in the restaurants in Colombo.

The Acting Food Inspector of the Sri Lanka Food Corporation, M.B. Lal Kumara informed the Hiru news team, that there is an increase in the complaints about some restaurants using refuse tea.

Police arrested a lorry that transported 3000 kilograms of refuse tea in the Galle Face area recently.

The Acting Inspector of the Colombo Municipal Council M.B. Lal Kumara stated that if there is information regarding the use of refuse tea, the public could inform it via telephone to 0112676161.